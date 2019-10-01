Univ. Of Miami Seeks Ruling It Didn't Short Ex-Coach's Buyout

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami asked a Florida federal judge Monday to enter a judgment in its favor on former football head coach Al Golden's claim it owes him millions of dollars in separation pay, saying buyout language in his contract was clear and unambiguous. In its motion for summary judgment, the university asked the court to dismiss the single count for breach of contract in Golden's October 2018 complaint and issue a finding that he is owed only $2 million, as the university asserts, not the $6 million he seeks. “The clear and unambiguous language of Golden’s employment agreement, as amended,...

