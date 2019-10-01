Interactive Brokers Can't Nix Suit Over Liquidation Algorithm

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday said he would not dismiss a putative class action from an investor who claims Interactive Brokers LLC used a faulty algorithm to liquidate securities he'd short-sold, causing six-figure losses. U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson concluded that while Interactive did have the contractual right to automatically initiate a liquidation of Robert Scott Batchelar's positions, given that his account fell below a collateral threshold and became "margin deficient," it did not have the right to do so in a negligent manner. "Connecticut courts would recognize an independent extracontractual duty owed by Interactive to Batchelar to use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS