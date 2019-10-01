Teco Energy Secures $21M Award Against Guatemala

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday confirmed a $21.1 million award issued to U.S.-based Teco Energy Inc. in a dispute with Guatemala, finding that none of the Central American country’s arguments against enforcement held up to scrutiny. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss was unconvinced by Guatemala’s argument that the award — issued in a dispute over the electricity rates paid to a Guatemalan electricity provider Teco owned — is unenforceable because Teco Guatemala Holdings engaged in fraud. The court said that under the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes Convention, which governs the award, member states cannot vacate an...

