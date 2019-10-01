Sandoz Hit With Patent Suit Over Bausch's IBS Drug Xifaxan

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Bausch Health and its gastrointestinal medicine subsidiary said Tuesday that they sued Novartis unit Sandoz Inc. for allegedly infringing 14 patents for the irritable bowel syndrome drug Xifaxan. Sandoz submitted an abbreviated new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make and sell 550-milligram tablets of generic Xifaxan before the brand-name drug's patents expire, according to a complaint filed Monday in New Jersey federal court. The plaintiffs — Bausch Health Ireland Ltd., Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. units and Salix licensor Alphasigma SpA — said Tuesday they learned this information from a Sept. 4 letter Sandoz sent to inform them...

