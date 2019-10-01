ADP, Ex-Workers Spar Over Noncompete After 3rd Circ. Ruling

Law360, Newark (October 1, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Counsel for ADP LLC and two former sales employees clashed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court over whether to rein in the human resources company's restrictive covenant agreements in the wake of a Third Circuit opinion finding such pacts enforceable. John H. Schmidt Jr. of Lindabury McCormick Estabrook & Cooper PC, representing the ex-employees in separate ADP suits against them, urged U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty during a hearing in Newark to limit the reach of the nonsolicitation and noncompete provisions in those agreements. Citing the Third Circuit's April 26 consolidated opinion in ADP LLC v. Rafferty and ADP LLC v....

