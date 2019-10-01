ADT Sells Off Canadian Unit To Telus For $529M

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- ADT is selling off its Canada unit for $CA700 million ($529 million) to Canadian telecommunications giant Telus, a deal that will add about 500,000 home and business security customers to the internet and TV provider in the Great White North. ADT Inc. said its Canadian operations are more expensive to run and selling them off would allow it to better focus on the U.S., while Telus Corp. said the deal greatly expands its own relatively new home and commercial security business, according to the companies’ statements announcing the transaction. “The sale of our more capital intensive Canadian operations enables us to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS