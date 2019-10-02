Three Crowns Expands Into Middle East With Bahrain Office

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Three Crowns opened a new office in Bahrain on Tuesday, marking the specialist international arbitration law firm's first expansion since it was launched with offices in London, Paris and Washington, D.C., more than five years ago. The firm, which says it has already established a reputation and presence in the Middle East, will continue serving clients in the region that include the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman, along with a number of corporate clients with bases or activities in the region. The new office will be led by Three Crowns partners Jan Paulsson and Scott Vesel, who will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS