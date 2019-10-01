Fintech Firm Rapyd Snags $100M Expansion Funding

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Rapyd has raised $100 million in financing led by venture growth equity fund Oak HC/FT to continue developing its cloud-based payment technology, the London-based company said Tuesday. Tiger Global, Coatue, General Catalyst, Target Global and Entrée Capital also contributed to the Rapyd investment. Additionally, San Francisco-based fintech startup Stripe contributed after raising $250 million of its own in September. "We're thrilled to back and partner with the Rapyd team as they tackle one of the biggest challenges in financial services by helping businesses navigate the complexity of local and cross-border digital payments," Oak HC/FT co-founder and managing partner Tricia Kemp said...

