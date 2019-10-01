DLA Piper, Cozen O'Connor Guide $510M Fintech Tie-Up

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Digital banking solutions company Q2 Holdings Inc. has picked up banking software group PrecisionLender in a deal steered by DLA Piper and Cozen O'Connor, the companies announced Tuesday. Austin, Texas-based Q2 said its purchase of banking sales insights platform Lender Performance Group LLC, which does business as PrecisionLender, will allow it to better service its clients at financial institutions. “We are excited to help our customers use our combined data insights to build lasting relationships with their customers and are thrilled with the outstanding leadership, culture and talent that PrecisionLender will bring to the Q2 family,” Q2 CEO Matt Flake said in a statement....

