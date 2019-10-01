Ropes & Gray Guides Paine Schwartz's $1.4B Food Fund

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Paine Schwartz Partners LLC, with help from Ropes & Gray LLP, said Tuesday that it has clinched its latest private equity fund after gobbling up $1.425 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in the food and agribusiness sectors. Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund V surpassed both its original fundraising goal and hard cap, becoming the largest fund raised by the firm to date, according to a statement. The fund’s investor base includes entities based in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East and Asia. In line with the mandate of its predecessor funds, Fund V will exclusively invest in...

