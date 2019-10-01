Trump Taps FERC General Counsel To Fill Commission Seat

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump late Monday tapped Federal Energy Regulatory Commission general counsel and former Skadden attorney James Danly to fill a Republican commissioner opening, but the lack of a paired nominee for FERC's pending Democratic vacancy could complicate Danly's U.S. Senate confirmation process. Trump said he would nominate Danly, who left Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's energy regulation and litigation group in September 2017 to become FERC's top lawyer, to fill the commissioner slot that's been vacant since the death of former FERC Chairman Kevin McIntyre in January. If confirmed, Danly would give FERC its maximum of three GOP...

