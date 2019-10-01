Nike To Appeal EU State Aid Probe Of Dutch Tax Breaks

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Nike is appealing the European Union's decision to investigate whether it received illegal state aid through rulings that allowed Dutch affiliates to pay little tax under a royalty calculation method, a source familiar with the matter told Law360 Tuesday. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, launched the probe in January to examine whether tax rulings from the Netherlands to Nike Inc. gave the sportswear giant an unfair competitive advantage, violating the bloc's rules on state aid. The appeal was lodged with the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Sept. 26, the source said. A spokesperson for the European Commission said, “The...

