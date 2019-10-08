Sullivan Adds Pair Of Investment Attys From Schiff Hardin

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Worcester LLP has added two attorneys from Schiff Hardin LLP to its investment management group in New York City. Domenick Pugliese joined the firm as a partner and Rachael Schwartz is joining as counsel, the firm's Oct. 1 announcement said. The move comes as Sullivan is looking to expand its investment management group, particularly in New York. Pugliese focuses his practice on advising boards of directors and independent directors of mutual funds, Sullivan's announcement said. He also guides registered investment companies such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Part of the draw of Sullivan was its expertise and experience...

