US Small Copyright Claims Bill Follows In China's Footsteps

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Frequently, an individual or small business will ask me for advice on enforcing their intellectual property rights. In the case of a patent, I must deliver the often shocking news that they will need to spend a substantial amount of money — over $3 million through trial — to receive a court decision, which quickly dampens their enthusiasm. Some small clients will no doubt question whether they have any rights without meaningful access to enforcement options. The situation is slightly better for copyrights, but if the expected damages are low — perhaps in the tens of thousands of dollars — legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS