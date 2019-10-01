Kaplan Voekler Steers Red Oak's $50M Bond Offering

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Fintech private equity firm Red Oak Capital Group on Tuesday unveiled a $50 million bond offering that the Kaplan Voekler-steered firm said would go toward its commercial mortgage loans business. Red Oak's third offering, Red Oak Capital Fund III, was fully qualified as a Regulation A+ offering by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is now receiving subscriptions, the announcement said. Red Oak Capital Group bills itself as a short-term commercial real estate lender and manager of several investment funds. The proceeds of the offering will go toward originating and making commercial mortgage loans and acquiring other real estate debt...

