Payday Lender Wants High Court Review Of CFPB Challenge

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi check cashing and payday loan company that’s fighting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the Fifth Circuit has asked to skip straight to the U.S. Supreme Court with its case, arguing that it’s a better vehicle for fully tackling questions surrounding the agency’s constitutionality than another case the justices could soon decide to hear. In a petition filed on Monday, All American Check Cashing Inc. urged the justices to grant certiorari before the Fifth Circuit renders a judgment in its appeal, which argues that it is unconstitutional for the CFPB to be set up with a single leader who...

