High Court Pushed To Clarify Fed. Circ. 'Split' On CBM Rules

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- IBG LLC is doubling down on its bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court weigh in on what constitutes a "technological invention" ineligible for covered business method reviews, citing a recent Federal Circuit ruling it says "deepens the intra-circuit split" on the issue. IBG, the nation's largest electronic trading platform, and Interactive Brokers LLC filed a brief Monday supporting its July petition for certiorari, which argued that the Federal Circuit's lack of a coherent framework to analyze the definition has created unpredictability about which patents the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can review. Without more clarity, different panels will arrive at...

