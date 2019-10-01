Chancery OKs Anixa Reform Deal To End Repriced-Stock Suit

Law360, Wilmington (October 1, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor approved a deal on Tuesday that ends an Anixa Biosciences Inc. investor's derivative suit, which will institute governance changes to address claims company directors downpriced stock options held by insiders in 2017 while delaying a patent award announcement that bumped up option values. During a hearing in Wilmington, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick said the corporate governance reforms put in place per the settlement are "substantial," and that the deal is a fair and reasonable resolution to the litigation. The vice chancellor also awarded counsel for investor Thomas S. Howland Jr. roughly $360,000 in fees and expenses,...

