$4M Kickback Scheme Lands Ex-Texas Oil Exec In Prison

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The former senior vice president of an oil company was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison by a federal judge in Texas for helping to orchestrate a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme that involved the inflated $63 million purchase of 14 oil rigs. Guillermo Capacho formerly served as senior vice president of international operations at a Houston-based oil company that provided drilling rig services to energy industry clients. The company is not named in court documents, and a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said that information is “not part of the public record” and can't be released. U.S. District Judge...

