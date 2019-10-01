5 Louisville Players, NCAA Settle Over Vacated Championship

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Five former University of Louisville basketball players who sued the NCAA last year after it stripped the Kentucky school of its 2013 Men's Basketball National Championship in the wake of a salacious recruiting scandal have reached a settlement that includes restoring their personal records, attorneys for the players said Monday. "We are thrilled to confirm that we have reached an agreement with the NCAA on behalf of our clients … that affirms the players were eligible student-athletes from 2011-2014, and that their awards, honors and statistics are validated — without an asterisk," attorney John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS