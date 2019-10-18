Justices Take Up CFPB Constitutionality Case

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal from a California law firm that argues the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutionally structured, positioning the justices to settle long-standing questions surrounding the legitimacy of the independent agency’s single-director design. The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will review a law firm’s constitutional challenge to the CFPB’s structure. CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger and the Justice Department have backed the firm’s position. (Getty) The high court said it will take up Seila Law LLC’s closely watched constitutional challenge to the CFPB in an order list released Friday. As is...

