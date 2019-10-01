US Law Firm Mergers Skyrocket In 3rd Quarter

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The legal industry went on a merger spree in the third quarter, with the number of deals approaching the total for the entire first half of the year, according to data released Tuesday by consultant firm Altman Weil. Between July and September, U.S. firms announced 38 new combinations. About a third of all deals announced in that period were among small firms of fewer than 50 lawyers, with the combinations confined to the same state or city. However, there were also some deals among larger partnerships. The biggest announced merger of the quarter was between Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, a "decentralized" 474-lawyer Midwest regional, and 135-lawyer Briggs and...

