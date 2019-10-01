Juul Stops Push To Overturn SF Ban On E-Cig Sales

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- E-cigarette maker Juul Labs has announced that it's pulling support of a ballot question in San Francisco that seeks to overturn the city's ban on selling e-cigarette products in the city. In a statement Monday, the company said it's ceasing active support of the question, which is on the Nov. 5 ballot as Proposition C, as part of a broad review of the company's policies. The question will still be on the ballot. New CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said in a statement that the company must work with regulators, policymakers and its customers, as well as other stakeholders as it moves forward...

