DEA Slow To Act In Opioid Crisis, Inspector General Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Inspector General on Tuesday said that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration dragged its feet in responding to the opioid crisis, authorizing more opioid production as overdoses rapidly climbed starting in 2000. The report from the OIG said the DEA didn’t use its available resources to detect the problem and regulate the flow of opioids effectively. DEA policies and regulations also failed to prevent the diversion of opioids from their intended use, according to the report. The rate of opioid deaths in the U.S. grew on average by 8% a year from 1999 to 2013 and then from...

