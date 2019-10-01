$14.2M Verdict Affirmed For Patient With Rare Bowel Disease

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a $14.2 million jury verdict in a suit accusing two doctors of causing a patient’s severe bowel injuries, saying there was ample evidence supporting the jury's decision. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the verdict in favor of Vincent Lowe in a suit accusing Dr. Bryan J. Menges and Dr. James D. Cassat of failing to timely diagnose and treat the patient’s rare bowel disease, mesenteric ischemia, which resulted in the surgical removal of a substantial portion of his lower bowel. The suit claims Menges, an emergency room doctor, and Cassat, the...

