Worker Not Libeled By Unfit-For-Duty Report, 1st Circ. Rules

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday rejected an information technology worker’s libel suit over a psychiatrist’s conclusion that he was unfit for work, finding scant evidence the psychiatrist was driven by revenge over a threatened malpractice suit. Tuesday’s unanimous opinion affirmed summary judgment for psychiatrist Michael Rater in a defamation case filed by IT professional Alan Zeigler, who accused the doctor of deeming him unfit to return to work as retribution for threatening to file a medical malpractice suit. Although Rater was aware of Zeigler’s litigation threat, that’s not nearly enough to jump to the conclusion that Rater’s unfitness declaration was a...

