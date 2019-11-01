3 Tips For Crafting Workplace Cannabis Policies

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- As states continue to pass laws legalizing the use of medical and recreational marijuana, employers risk being sued and losing out on valuable employees if they don't update their practices. Here, Law360 runs down three tips for employers as they draft or revisit their drug policies in light of this changing landscape. Think Hard About Pre-Employment Testing While it was once common practice to condition getting jobs on passing a drug test, many employers are rethinking screening for marijuana use amid changes to the law and the public's perception of the drug. Today's marijuana law landscape is a complicated one. The...

