10th Circ. Urged To Nix Colo. AG's En Banc Bid In TABOR Row

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Colorado governor’s bid for en banc rehearing of a Tenth Circuit decision allowing a lawsuit against the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights to proceed is “without merit,” state political subdivisions and lawmakers bringing the suit told the appeals court. In a Monday brief, the group of subdivisions and lawmakers said the bid by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to have the Tenth Circuit review its July decision remanding the case to the district court did not clear the high threshold for en banc review. The group said Polis and state Attorney General Phil Weiser, who filed the petition, had not demonstrated...

