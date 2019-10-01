PG&E Says It Has Enacted Enhanced Wildfire Protection

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. told a California court Tuesday it is working "aggressively" to limit wildfire risk as the state's high wind season approaches while saying its equipment may have been responsible for nine significant fires so far this year. In a court filing, PG&E said it has implemented "several additional measures" to deal with fire risk, including enhanced vegetation pruning around hundreds of miles of power lines, although the bankrupt utility admitted that its ability to reach its goal for the program by the end of the year would depend on how many new workers it is able to...

