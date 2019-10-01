RAIT Calls Investors' Objections To Ch. 11 Plan Unfounded

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt real estate firm RAIT Financial Trust and its unsecured creditors are hitting back against a group of equity holders that objects to an asset auction with a nearly $175 million opening bid, calling the investors' concerns unfounded and painting them as the lone fly in an otherwise pristine jar of ointment. RAIT, a real estate investment trust that manages commercial properties and loans, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late August with a plan in place to sell off its assets at auction with an entity affiliated with Fortress Investment Group serving as the bidder to beat with a $174.4 million...

