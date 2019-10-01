11th Circ. Reverses Tax Preparer's $3.5M Restitution Order

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A tax preparer convicted of fraud got her $3.5 million restitution judgment tossed Tuesday by an Eleventh Circuit panel after it found that the U.S. inaccurately calculated the amount of tax revenue she cost the government. The government had merely estimated the loss caused by Roberta Sheffield when it could have easily calculated the amount with precision because it knew the exact amount of fraud for each return, $1,000, the panel said. “Close only counts in horseshoes and grenades,” Judge Adalberto Jordan said in the court's opinion. Sheffield was convicted and sentenced to 37 months in prison for filing fraudulent tax...

