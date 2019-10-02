Perenco Seeks OK Of $411M Award Against Ecuador

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Bahamas-incorporated oil company asked a D.C. federal court on Tuesday to confirm a $411 million arbitration award issued recently against Ecuador in a long-running dispute over the allocation of profits from two oil blocks in the Amazon. Perenco Ecuador Ltd. secured a $448.82 million damages award, plus interest, against Ecuador on Friday. But the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal also found the oil company must pay nearly $55 million to the Latin American country for environmental cleanup efforts. As such, Perenco is now seeking to confirm the net amount of the judgment, minus the compensation due to...

