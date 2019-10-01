Commerce Tees Up For Duties On European Chemical Imports

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has concluded that Austrian and French companies should be hit with tariffs for allegedly dumping strontium chromate products and hurting U.S. manufacturers. Commerce announced on Tuesday that, based on the findings of its antidumping duty investigations, it has determined strontium chromate imports from Austrian producers should incur a 25.9% tariff and French producers should be subject to a 32.16% tariff. Commerce started investigating imports of strontium chromate, which is used for pigments and pyrotechnics, after U.S. producer Lumimove Inc., doing business as WPC Technologies, filed a complaint in September 2018 accusing French maker Société Nouvelle des...

