Bernstein, Friedlander To Lead Mindbody Investor Litigation

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Friedlander & Gorris PA will lead newly consolidated litigation brought by investors challenging software provider Mindbody Inc.'s $1.9 billion take-private sale to Vista Equity Partners, a Delaware state judge ordered Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick consolidated three cases alleging Mindbody's take-private sale undervalued the company, and appointed the two firms co-lead counsel in a 13-page order noting that plaintiffs' counsel in all three suits had demonstrated "enthusiasm and vigor" in prosecuting their cases and each has the resources to devote to prosecuting the consolidated case. But Bernstein Litowitz's and Friedlander & Gorris' client,...

