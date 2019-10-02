Trump Bashes 'Untenable' Emolument Case In DC Circ.

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has urged the D.C. Circuit to squash a suit by congressional Democrats accusing him of breaking a constitutional ban on foreign payments, saying a lower court’s sweeping view of the clause is "untenable" and would make almost every president in history a violator. Trump is fighting the Democrats’ claims that he has enriched himself through his office by hosting foreign dignitaries at his various hotels, including his luxury property that sits blocks from the White House, and not detaching himself from the business. Democrats on both sides of Capitol Hill — led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut...

