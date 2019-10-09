OECD’s Proposed Tax Rules Could Use Sales-Based Formula

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:09 AM EDT) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday proposed new global tax rules that would use a formula potentially based on sales to allocate a portion of companies' profits to jurisdictions where they don't have a physical presence. The OECD will hold a public consultation meeting next month on its “unified approach” to global tax rules. Above is the OECD headquarters in Paris. (AP) According to the OECD, the proposed approach creates a new nexus — a company's taxable presence in a jurisdiction — that's not dependent on physical operations but largely based on sales. A company that falls under this new...

