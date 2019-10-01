Skadden Helps Brookdale With $510M Sale, $405M Purchase

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Skadden represented Brookdale Senior Living in connection with its deal to sell a majority interest in a portfolio of 5,641 units to real estate investment trust HCP for $510 million and another agreement to buy 2,015 units from the REIT for $405 million, transactions the companies announced on Tuesday. Per terms of the larger deal, HCP Inc. is buying Brookdale Senior Living Inc.'s 51% stake in 12 campuses that have a combined 5,641 units, and that sale is expected to generate roughly $277 million in net proceeds for Brookdale. Brookdale, which is based in Brentwood, Tennessee, said Tuesday it will buy...

