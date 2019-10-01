WH Won't Vow To Preserve Talks With Foreign Leaders

Law360, Washington (October 1, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Justice attorney defied repeated pleas from a Washington, D.C., federal judge Tuesday to explicitly and immediately reassure the court that the White House would preserve all records of President Donald Trump’s calls and meetings with foreign leaders until litigation in the matter is resolved. Kathryn L. Wyer of the DOJ’s Civil Division told U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson at a hearing that the agency had already informed Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington — an ethics watchdog that asked the court for an emergency order in the dispute Tuesday morning — that administration officials had been...

