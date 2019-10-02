Canopy Has Itself To Blame For Lost Hemp, Calif. Farm Says

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Canopy Growth is chiefly responsible for the unraveling of its agreement with a California farming company to grow 500 acres of hemp, according to a brief filed by the farm Tuesday in California federal court. Central Valley, California-based farming concern Research & Development Farming LLC’s deal to plant and harvest hemp for CBD cultivation on behalf of Canopy fell apart because of Canopy’s interference, delays and failure to abide by the terms of their contract, the filing said. The filing is in response to an action originally brought by Canada-based Canopy in July against R&D and its managing member Steven Samra, alleging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS