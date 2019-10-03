EU Rejects UK's Latest Plan To Avoid No-Deal Brexit

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 3:48 PM BST) -- European Union negotiators rejected Boris Johnson's "take-it-or-leave-it" proposal for a deal to secure the U.K.'s orderly exit from the EU on Oct. 31 on Thursday, setting up a showdown for the U.K. government in the British Parliament and courts later this month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured on his way to Parliament on Thursday, has seen his "take-it-or-leave-it" proposal for a Brexit deal rejected by European Union negotiators. (AP) Prime Minister Johnson has offered a compromise that claims to allow free trade of manufactured goods and farm products in Ireland to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland...

