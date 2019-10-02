Sidley Advises Kimmeridge In $800M Energy Fund Close

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT) -- Energy-focused private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management said Wednesday that Sidley Austin LLP steered the close of its fifth fund with $800 million in commitments that will be used to invest in oil and gas assets. Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. LLC said Kimmeridge Energy Fund V closed at its hard cap and will be used to buy and develop unconventional assets in “top-tier basins.” The fund was twice the size of its predecessor fund, Kimmeridge Energy Fund IV, and was oversubscribed, Kimmeridge said. “With a focus on assets at the front end of the cost curve, direct operatorship and a flexible...

