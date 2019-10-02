Calif. To Appeal Fed. Block Of Tax Return Law, Official Says

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- California will appeal a federal judge's order blocking a law that would require presidential candidates to submit tax returns before they can appear on the state's primary ballot, the California secretary of state has said. Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a Tuesday statement the state would appeal U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr.'s final ruling granting preliminary injunction requests in five related lawsuits filed against the law, S.B. 27, one by President Donald J. Trump and his campaign. The law, signed July 30 by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, requires presidential and gubernatorial candidates to disclose at least five years of...

