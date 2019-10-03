Cannabis Marketing Co. Tossed From Unwanted Calls Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court dismissed a cannabis marketing company from a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case, saying the proposed class action failed to show that the company did more than provide a platform that other defendants used to send text messages. Tuesday’s order granted Florida-based Springbig Inc.’s motion to dismiss the case, which was brought by Spokane County resident Roberta Frank, who said she received daily text messages for at least a month after signing up for a loyalty program at Cannabis & Glass LLC’s retail store in October 2018. Other defendants named in the suit include the store’s owner and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS