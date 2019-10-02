Cannabis Cos. Denied Fees Over Neighbor's Pot-Stench Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ruled that cannabis retailers who won the first round in a lawsuit over the smell coming from an Oregon pot farm can't recover their legal fees over the win. The Tuesday ruling came in an Oregon resident’s suit claiming that 226 marijuana growers, distributors and retailers ruined the value of her 6-acre property and her ability to get credit based on that value by causing a massive stench from a pot growing and processing operation called Oregon Candy Farm. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon adopted a magistrate judge’s September recommendation that four motions for legal fees be...

