Doormaker Says Feds Wrong To Find Imports Are From China

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Columbia Aluminum Products LLC has accused the federal government of wrongly concluding that its imports of door parts include aluminum subject to duties from China, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that there was no evidence for that finding. The California-based importer said in a Tuesday complaint that its Vietnamese supplier’s possession of aluminum extrusions from China is insufficient basis for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to conclude that its imported door parts contain Chinese aluminum subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. “CBP speculates, without citing any evidence, much less the legally required substantial evidence, that those extrusions were used...

