German Real Estate Investor Domicil Seeks $164M IPO

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- German property investor Domicil Real Estate Group on Wednesday said it will conduct an initial public offering estimated to raise €150 million ($164.2 million) before the end of 2019, using proceeds to fund business expansion. The real estate services provider plans to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, pending market conditions. Domicil said proceeds will enable the company to buy more properties and grow its business. Domicil added that going public will enable it to lower its loan-capital ratio — currently about 80% to 90% — to between 50% and 60%, which in turn will lower financing costs. "By going public,...

