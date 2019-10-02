PE Firms Push Back On Claims Of Prison Profiteering

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Private equity firms on Wednesday disputed claims from a group of Democratic lawmakers led by presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren that they are taking advantage of imprisoned Americans and taxpayers through portfolio companies that provide prisons with insufficient services for excessively high prices. The group of lawmakers — which includes Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. — issued letters to five private equity firms claiming they make “huge profits off of incarcerated people, their families, and taxpayers” through portfolio companies that provide health care, food, telephone and other support services to prisons, according to a Tuesday...

