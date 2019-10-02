Court Axes Suit Claiming IBM Coerced IRS Into $265M Deal

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has dismissed a whistleblower's lawsuit claiming IBM coerced the Internal Revenue Service into a $265 million software deal based on fabricated audit results, saying he did not show the false findings induced the agency to act. The False Claims Act complaint brought by software salesman Paul Cimino did not adequately establish that the allegedly manipulated results of a Deloitte LLP audit of IRS software usage induced the Internal Revenue Service to enter into the deal, the court ruled on Monday. Nowhere does Cimino allege that the IRS employee who authorized the renewal of the software license with IBM accepted the...

