Aptiv Inks $310M Acquisition Of PE-Backed Telecom Biz

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Ireland-based technology firm Aptiv PLC on Wednesday agreed to pay roughly $310 million to acquire gabocom, which makes microduct systems for telecommunications companies, from funds managed by a unit of private equity firm Bregal Sagemount. The transaction sees Aptiv picking up Germany’s gabo Systemtechnik GmbH, which does business as gabocom, from funds managed by Bregal Unternehmerkapital, according to a statement. Bregal Unternehmerkapital invests in middle market companies across German-speaking Europe, according to the company’s website. In gabocom, Aptiv nabs a business that boasts about $100 million revenue. The deal is meant to bolster Aptiv’s cable management portfolio, which also includes HellermannTyton,...

