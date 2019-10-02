Don't Defer To PTAB Precedent Panel, Fed. Circ. Urged

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s precedent-setting panel don't comply with the Administrative Procedure Act, so they can’t be given the power of law, Windy City Innovations LLC has told the Federal Circuit. Windy City, which owns several chat room patents being challenged by Facebook Inc., chimed in Tuesday as part of a continued debate over whether the Federal Circuit should defer to the panel’s rulings. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Facebook Inc. are on the other side of the fight, pushing for deference. But Windy City said POP decisions can't be used as precedential law. They...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS